Left Menu
Development News Edition

Melania Trump to attend 'Happiness Class' at Delhi govt school

US First Lady Melania Trump will be joining the 'Happiness Class' at the Sarvodaya co-ed school in Moti Bagh here during her visit, sources said on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 21:15 IST
Melania Trump to attend 'Happiness Class' at Delhi govt school
US First Lady Melania Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

US First Lady Melania Trump will be joining the 'Happiness Class' at the Sarvodaya co-ed school in Moti Bagh here during her visit, sources said on Saturday. During the Happiness Class, Melania will spend around 15-20 minutes with the children.

Earlier today, Vasant Vihar Councilor Manish Agrawal said that all departments including the sanitation department and horticulture department are engaged in beautifying the path through which the First Lady will visit the school. "We have been beautifying the path through which Melania Trump will go to the school. All municipal departments are busy in the preparations," he said.

"This is a very proud moment for us that the US First Lady Melania Trump is visiting the school in our ward. As soon as we got the news by school's administration we began our preparations for the visit," Agrawal told ANI. US President Donald Trump and his wife, along with the US delegation, will be in India on a two-day visit beginning from February 24.

Special classes by the name of Happiness Classes were started by the Delhi government in its schools in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

There is difference between being religious and fanatic:

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Saturday voiced disapproval of AIMIM leader Waris Pathans 15crore Muslims can be heavy on 100 crore remark and asserted that there was a difference between being religious and afanatic. The former JNU student le...

Aramco says received approval for Jafurah gas field development

Saudi Aramco said on Saturday it had received regulatory approval to develop Saudi Arabias Jafurah non-associated gas field and expects production to start in early 2024. It said output would reach around 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of s...

UPDATE 4-Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, two dead- officials

Authorities in Iran on Saturday announced the detection of at least 10 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, deepening a sense of public unease over the handling of the spread of the disease. The latest cases appeared to bring the n...

Mobile phones seized from four Madhyamik examinees

Mobile phones were seized from four Madhyamik examinees on the fourth day of the class 10board examinations on Saturday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said.The students will not be allowed to sit for the remaining exams, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020