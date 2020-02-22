Melania Trump to attend 'Happiness Class' at Delhi govt school

US First Lady Melania Trump will be joining the 'Happiness Class' at the Sarvodaya co-ed school in Moti Bagh here during her visit, sources said on Saturday. During the Happiness Class, Melania will spend around 15-20 minutes with the children.

Earlier today, Vasant Vihar Councilor Manish Agrawal said that all departments including the sanitation department and horticulture department are engaged in beautifying the path through which the First Lady will visit the school. "We have been beautifying the path through which Melania Trump will go to the school. All municipal departments are busy in the preparations," he said.

"This is a very proud moment for us that the US First Lady Melania Trump is visiting the school in our ward. As soon as we got the news by school's administration we began our preparations for the visit," Agrawal told ANI. US President Donald Trump and his wife, along with the US delegation, will be in India on a two-day visit beginning from February 24.

Special classes by the name of Happiness Classes were started by the Delhi government in its schools in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays and basic obedience with an aim to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.