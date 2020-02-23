Left Menu
NCW to organise 'Power Walk' to spread awareness on women's safety

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-02-2020 10:51 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 10:50 IST
Representative image

The NCW will be organizing a 'Power Walk' in the national capital next week in which rape and acid attack survivors will take part to raise awareness about violence against women and their safety, its chairperson Rekha Sharma said. Speaking to PTI, Sharma said the National Commission for Women will be organizing the 'Power Walk' on March 1 from 7 to 8 pm.

"In Delhi, the walk route is from India Gate to Janpath, and rape and acid attack survivors will walk with us. We have also invited Nirbhaya's mother," Sharma said. She said similar walks will be held in 14 other states too, including Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

"The power walk is a drive to instill, with a belief that, the only way to make public spaces safe is to occupy in large numbers, and put out the message clearly, whether day or night, women have equal right to claim her spaces everywhere and anywhere," Sharma said. "We must break norms on defining respectability like, 'safe and unsafe', 'good enough reason or not' for her to get out of the house - such perception of a woman in public spaces must change," she added.

Sharma said before the walk, 'nukkad nataks' on eve-teasing and acid attacks will be held. "We are also planning to call a few of acid attack and rape survivors who will be talking about what they have gone through. We are expecting 1,000 men and women to participate in the walk," the NCW chief said.

Talking on the issue of women safety, Sharma said there is a need to change the mindset of the people. "Police is working but after the crime has occurred. The crime should not take place at the first place and for that, mindset of the people has to change and the walk is an attempt towards that," she added.

Tennis player Sania Mirza has also extended her support to the initiative through a video message that was shared by the NCW on Twitter. "A space is labeled safe or unsafe depending upon the visibility of women in that area. To challenge this stereotype and break all the shackles that hinder the free movement of women, I urge all of you to go for the power walk and claim your unconditional right to move freely and fearlessly whenever and wherever you wish to be," Mirza said.

