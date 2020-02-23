Left Menu
E-assessment: CBDT to honour best investigator, tax collector, others

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-02-2020 15:06 IST
  • Created: 23-02-2020 15:06 IST
The CBDT has decided to honour the best income tax department investigator, revenue collector and innovator among others working in the recently launched e-assessment scheme. As per an order issued on February 20 by the policy-making body of the department, there will be five categories of honours on a monthly and yearly basis and the winning tax personnel will be honoured on 'Income Tax Day' celebrated in July every year.

Their names and photos will also be displayed on a 'Wall of Fame' that will be created at a prominent location in the department. The officers will be categorised under five 'prime' categories of best investigator, best revenue collector, best administrator, best auditor and best innovator.

This is being done by the Central Board of Direct Taxes to "promote and appreciate the outstanding work of officers/officials or group of officers/officials in e-assessments for each Principal Chief Commissioner of I-T region". The e-assessment or faceless interaction of I-T cases was launched by the government on October 8 last year to ensure transparency in dealings between the tax body and the taxpayer.

Among the seven criterion for selecting the best investigator are grounds where a tax department personnel ensured "addition" of income shown in the return by at least Rs 1 lakh and identification of unique modus operandi or exposing of an organised scam or large-scale tax evasion. The best revenue collector will be chosen on four grounds including the one who ensures auction or collection of arrear demand or effects arrest by a tax recovery officer and takes "proactive measures" for collection of due taxes.

For a best administrator there is a seven-point criteria which includes initiatives taken under the 'swachhta abhiyan' (clean Indian programme), beautification of office and steps taken for better taxpayer services and redressal of grievances. While there are similar grounds for the best auditor, the best innovator honour will be for an officer who brings 'systemic change' within the organisation among others.

The CBDT order said that while the best revenue collector of the month will be chosen from January this year, all others will be selected from April, 2020.

