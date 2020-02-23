Three of a family die as motorcycle driven by minor hits bus: Police

Three members of a family, riding a motorcycle driven by a minor boy, lost their lives on Sunday after the two-wheeler hit a bus, police said. The victims included 15-year-old Vishwas, his mother Meera, 35 and sister Mohini, 5, said police.

The minor boy was driving the motorcycle, taking his mother and sister to attend a "satsang" (religious discourse) near their home in Pali police station area of Hardoi, the police added. As the motorcycle rider took a turn near Khamaria on Bilhaur-Katra road in the Pali police station area, the motorcycle was hit by a bus, coming from the opposite side, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding further investigation is on in the case. PTI CORR NAV RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.