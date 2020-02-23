President Trump's engagements in India
Here is the official schedule of US President Donald Trump's engagements in India as issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. Monday, February 24
1140 hrs -- President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad 1215 hrs -- Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad)
1305 hrs -- Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium 1530 hrs -- Emplane for Agra
1645 hrs -- Arrival at Agra 1715 hrs -- Visit to Taj Mahal
1845 hrs -- Emplane for Delhi 1930 hrs -- Arrive at Delhi
Tuesday, February 25
1000 hrs -- Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan 1030 hrs -- Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
1100 hrs -- Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House 1240 hrs -- Exchange of Agreements/ Press Statement at Hyderabad House
1930 hrs -- Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan 2200 hrs -- Departure. PTI NAB
