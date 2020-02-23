Left Menu
Noida: Candidates claim centre closed entry for Delhi govt exam ahead of schedule, protest

Over a hundred candidates for a Delhi government recruitment examination on Sunday alleged they were not allowed to take the exam at a centre here as it closed its doors before the scheduled time. The students had arrived at the centre in Sector 62 here for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) recruitment exam conducted by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

The police said the students' allegation was incorrect and the gates were closed at 8 am as scheduled and not at 7.55 am, as being claimed by the candidates. In a complaint to the Sector 58 police station, the candidates said, "The staff at the exam centre closed the entry gates five minutes ahead of the schedule because of which around 150 people could not take up the exam."

"Also, several candidates could not find their roll numbers on the list put up outside the exam centre and none of its staff came to meet them despite requests," they stated in the complaint. In a statement, the Noida police said, "The candidates were supposed to report at the exam centre by 7 am and the gates were scheduled to close at 8 am. The centre closed the entry at the scheduled time and only the candidates who arrived there late resorted to protest."

The protesting candidates were later pacified and sent back, the police added.

