Six die in separate road accidents in Hyderabad � � � � �

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI): Six people, including two techies and a woman in her 70s, were killed in three separate

road accidents in different parts of the city on Sunday, police said.

A car with four people, including the software employees, overturned after hitting an electricity post, a

roadside tree and a food outlet, the police said. Three of the occupants in the age group of 27-29 died

on the spot while another suffered injuries and was hospitalised, they said.

Three of the passengers were allegedly drunk, the police said.

In another accident, a 74-year-old woman who was crossing a road was fatally knocked down by a lorry,

they said. In yet another mishap, two persons, aged 19 and 20,

were killed instantaneously when a speeding lorry collided with a motorbike, they added.

