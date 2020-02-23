Left Menu
Development News Edition

C''garh govt may bring anti-CAA resolution in budget session

  • PTI
  • |
  • Raipur
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 19:04 IST
C''garh govt may bring anti-CAA resolution in budget session

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh might bring a resolution against the Citizenship

Amendment Act (CAA) in the budget session of the state Legislative Assembly beginning on February 24.

In a cabinet meeting held on January 30 here, the state government decided to request the Centre to repeal the

CAA in view of protests to the new citizenship law. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had even written a

letter to this effect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the budget session of the Assembly, the state

government is likely to table an anti-CAA resolution, parliamentary affairs minister Ravindra Choubey had said.

Governments of Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Rajasthan had already adopted resolutions against the CAA,

which provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP on Sunday said that it would raise issues concerning farmers as well as the "failure"

of the state government in fulfilling the poll promises during the session.

Governor Anusuiya Uikey will address the House on the first day of the session.

The session will conclude on April 1 and will have 22 sittings.

"The BJP would raise issues like the alleged irregularities in procurement of paddy from farmers and

alleged lathicharge on farmers by police early this week in Kondagaon district," a BJP leader said.

He said the opposition party would also highlight the ruling Congress' "failure" to fulfill electoral promises like

providing employment to youths and ban liquor. "Farmers are bearing the brunt of the poor paddy

procurement policy of the state government. Due to the loopholes in the entire process, several farmers could not

sell their produce before the procurement date on February 20," he said, adding that the issue of deteriorating law and

order would also be raised. The exact date for tabling the state Budget for FY

2020-21 is yet to be officially announced. However, official sources have informed that the

budget is likely to be presented by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds Finance portfolio, either on February

28 or 29. In the 90-member House, the Congress has 69 MLAs,

followed by the BJP (14), the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) 5, and the BSP (2).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Police personnel should be pro-active and people oriented: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised police personnel to be pro-active and peopleoriented with smart policing. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th All Indiapolice band competitionat the Railway Sports Complex at nearby...

EXCLUSIVE-If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finmin says

France is ready to support Lebanon financially -- bilaterally or multilaterally -- its finance minister said on Sunday, warning against mixing economic recovery in the small Mediterranean state with U.S.-led efforts to counter Iran in the r...

Trump calls for probe into leak of intelligence on Russian election interference

President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an investigation into an apparent leak of classified intelligence from a briefing for lawmakers on Russian interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, setting his sights on a leading Demo...

As world changes, judiciary needs to keep pace with change in expectations: Justice Kaul

Just as the world is changing, the judiciary has to keep pace with the change in the expectations of society and needs of the vulnerable while also playing the role of a powerful, stabilising and moderating influence, Justice Sanjay Kishan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020