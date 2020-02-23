Police personnel should be pro-active and people oriented: VP
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised police personnel to be pro-active and people
oriented with smart policing. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th All India
police band competitionat the Railway Sports Complex at nearby Secunderabad, he said all police forces in the country
have the pious responsibility to live up to the expectations of the people as a friend in need with honest services.
"Police forces need to undergo reforms and perform to transform the society," a South Central Railway press release
quoted him as having said. Naidu said music is divine and capable of touching the
hearts and minds of people equally. "Music brings out the best in a person and arouses the
courage, valour in the armed forces. Police bands and martial music inspires the forces,
invokes patriotism and commitment towards protection of the Nation, he said, adding that music promotes peace, harmony
and brotherhood amongst the people of the nation." Railway Protection Force Director General Arun Kumar said
events like All India Police Band Championship competitions would improve the co-operation between all armed and para
military forces. Naidu presented the overall championship trophy of 20th
All India Police Band Competition to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the winner's trophy in the brass band category
to CRPF and Pipe Band trophy to Maharashtra Police, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
South African Indians concerned about family members in Wuhan
New Zealand asked to bat first by India in second ODI
Women's Triangular T20 series: Australia post 173-5 against India in 5th match
"Voting for India", says a Shaheen Bagh voter, long queue witnessed at polling station
Women's Tri-series: Mandhana, Verma guide India to seven-wicket win over Australia