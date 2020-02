Former Himachal MLA Krishna Mohini passes away

Former Himachal Pradesh MLA Major Krishna Mohini passed away after prolonged illness on Sunday. Eighty-year-old Mohini, who represented Solan in the assembly, breathed her last in Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur expressed grief over her demise. PTI DJI HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.