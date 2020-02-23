Left Menu
Senior Home ministry official takes stock of 54 PMDP projects in J&K

  PTI
  Jammu
  Updated: 23-02-2020 20:35 IST
  Created: 23-02-2020 20:35 IST
Additional Secretary in Home Ministry Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday reviewed the progress on 54 ongoing projects under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) here, asking the officers to give utmost attention to each project for timely completion. The Centre is bound to fulfil its commitment to ensure free flow of funds to each of these projects, Kumar said addressing the high-level officers meeting here.

He stressed upon the officers for constant monitoring of the projects to ensure tangible results are achieved on the ground. Kumar also directed the officials to remove all the bottlenecks, if any, through coordinated approach with the Central government as well as local agencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring, Rohit Kansal, in his address, said the progress on each project is being monitored regularly so that they are completed in time. He assured that efforts would be made to accomplish the targets within the set time frame.

The meeting underwent a detailed review of 54 PMDP projects which inter alia include IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu, 12 Tourism Development Authorities, five tourism circuits, 50 tourism villages, construction of Srinagar and Jammu semi-ring roads, Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch road, four-laning of NH-1A at Jammu-Udhampur, Chenani-Nashri, Qazigund-Banihal and Srinagar-Banihal sections, creation of AIIMS at Jammu and Srinagar and restoration of damaged horticulture areas, an official spokesman said.

