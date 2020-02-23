Sisodia says he, Kejriwal would have loved to receive Melania but respected US Embassy's concerns

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday that he and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would have loved to receive US First Lady Melania Trump at a Delhi government school she's scheduled to visit but he respected the concerns raised by US Embassy over it. Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, said it is a matter of pride for his government that the US first lady will visit a government-run school.

Melania, wife of US President Donald Trump, is scheduled to visit the school on Tuesday to watch "happiness classes" and interact with the students. "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and I would have loved to personally receive the First Lady in the Dehi Govt school and brief her about the concept of Happiness Classes and the positive impact that it has had on students, during her visit to the classrooms," Sisodia said in an official statement.

"However, certain concerns were expressed by US embassy regarding CM and Deputy CM accompanying first lady during the school visit. We respect the same. We welcome first lady wholeheartedly and will do our best to facilitate the tour," he added. According to the original schedule, Kejriwal and Sisodia were to welcome Melania at the school and brief her about rationale behind the introduction of happiness classes as well as the Delhi government's overall reform initiatives in the education sector, officials in the city had said on Saturday.

Sources in the Delhi government said the US embassy communicated to the city administration on Saturday morning that the names of Kejriwal and Sisodia do not figure in the list of invitees for the event. "It is a matter of great pride for Delhi Government, Delhi government teachers and students that First Lady Melania Trump is visiting a Delhi Govt school. It is a big appreciation for us that the work of AAP government in education sector, especially Happiness Classes, is being recognised in the world," Sisodia said.

