Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clashes break out between police, violent anti-CAA protesters in Aligarh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aligarh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 22:14 IST
Clashes break out between police, violent anti-CAA protesters in Aligarh

Clashes broke out between police and anti-CAA protesters indulging in arson and stone-pelting in the old city area here on Sunday, during which a 22-year-old man was shot at and injured by a miscreant, said officials. With protesters indulging in vandalisation of property and throwing stones at security personnel in upper Kot area under Kotwali police station area, the police fired teargas shells to disperse the mob, said Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.

Following the violence, the adminstration also suspended internet services in the city till midnight today as a precautionary measure, Singh added. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Aligarh range) Preetinder Singh, meanwhile, told PTI that police have also detained some persons after the violence.

The protesters have been evicted from their "dharna" site, he added. Aligarh DM Singh said the violence broke out at a spot on the Mohamed Ali Road leading to the Kotwali police station where some women protestors were holding a dharna since Saturday with the police trying to evict protesters from there.

The trouble began around 5 pm when the police tried to persuade women protestors at Upper Kot near Kotwali to evict them from the road, he said. "We told them that women protestors were already holding a dharna at Eidgah and they would not be permitted to hold another such protest near Kotwali," said Singh.

He said "even as efforts were underway to convince women to leave the area with prominent Muslim citizens of the area, including the Sahar mufti Abdul Khalid trying to defuse the situation, mayhem broke out and brick-batting started.." The district magistrate said police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

"An electricity department transformer was set afire but police managed to douse the flames before they could spread," he said. Describing the situation in Upper Kot area as "tense but under control" Singh said "an intense patrolling of the affected areas is underway and the police are trying to trace out those who were "instigating" the women protestors at Upper Kot since yesterday"

There were also reports of injuries to some people but the exact number of those injured in clashes is yet to ascertained, said official sources. One of the injured included 22-year-old man Tariq, whose father and brother told police that he suffered the bullet injury after a "miscreant" opened fire at him amid clashes between police and protesters.

Tariq was admitted at Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital at Aligarh Muslim University here, where doctors described his condition as "serious". The victim has suffered the bullet injury in stomach, they said.

Tariq's father told police at the hospital in presence of this PTI reporter that his son was standing in front of his house when he was shot at by a miscreant whom he recognises. DIG Preetinder Singh told PTI that the police resorted to "use of force" after protesters targeted them with heavy stone-pelting.

"Some of the anti-CAA protestors at city's Turkmaan Gate area pelted stones at a police jeep, after which police used force and pushed them back. Some people have been detained. The CCTV footage is being examined. Strict action will be initiated against guilty persons," he said. "A protest was going on near Kotwali police station (in Aligarh), and women were staging protests. There was a rumour that police have arrested someone after which people started pelting stones on police vehicles and damaged them.

"Police used force to disperse the protestors, and the protesters were evicted from the site," he added. The clashes in the old city area broke out shortly after a Bhim Army-led march by hundreds of anti-CAA protesters heading to the district collectorate earlier were stopped midway by police and Rapid Action Force jawans.

Stopped by police, the protesters, however, had headed towards the Eidgah area in the city where another group of anti-CAA women protestors had been holding an indefinite dharna for the past three weeks. As the Bhim Army-led protestors, including women, were stopped by police from moving ahead after they crossed the Katpula Bridge from the old city, they decided to join women protesters in Eidgah area.

The protesters had taken out the march on a call by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar. Aligarh SSP Rajmuni, who took over the charge as the district police only last night, had earlier told mediapersons that following the abortive march, an FIR has been lodged against three persons at the Delhi Gate police station for trying to violate prohibitory orders and breach peace in the city.

The new SSP said he was monitoring the situation arising out of the anti-CAA protests, going on both at the AMU and the old city area. He had said our "channels of communications with protesters are going to remain open but it does not mean we will allow anybody to disturb the city's law and order".

PTI CORR ABN NAV RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA flex board falls on dais at Chidambaram event

A huge flex board came crashing down on a dais at an auditorium while Congress leader PChidambaram was addressing an anti-CAA meet here on Sunday. The board was hanging just behind those seated on thedais. Fortunately, no one was injured.Th...

Maha BJP chief will need 12 years to do PhD on me: Pawar

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil will need at least 12 years to do a PhD onme, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Sunday. The veteran politician was interacting with collegeyouths at a function organised by the Nationalist Congr...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England overpower Ireland to reignite Six Nations hopes

England roared back into the Six Nations mix with another comprehensive demolition of Ireland on Sunday as tries by George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie helped them to a 24-12 Twickenham victory in their best performance of the ye...

Trump Agra visit: Ticket counters at Taj to close at 11:30 am on Monday

Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials said on Sunday. According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Trump is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020