Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some restrictions imposed on export of medical equipment to China: MEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 22:28 IST
Some restrictions imposed on export of medical equipment to China: MEA

India on Sunday said some restrictions were imposed on export of certain medical equipment to China in view of their short supply within the country and asserted that precautions taken by authorities were in accordance with the WHO's advisory on coronavirus. The comments by the Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs came after China raised the issue of India restricting export of certain medical supplies to it following the coronavirus epidemic in that country.

"It is hoped that the Indian side could review the epidemic situation in an objective, rational and calm manner, handle with China’s much-needed items in a cooperative and constructive way, and resume normal personnel exchanges and trade between our two countries as soon as possible," Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Ji Rong said earlier. She said the World Health Organisation has repeatedly opposed any travel and trade restrictions on China following the coronavirus outbreak and that all parties should follow the recommendations by the global body.

Replying to a query on the issue, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the precautions taken by India are in accordance with the WHO's advisory about the outbreak of coronavirus infection. He said some restrictions have been imposed on the export of certain medical equipment to China in view of shortage of their supply in India too.

"Just like any other country, India with a billion plus population has the responsibility to take the necessary measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak which, if not properly managed, can become a global risk," he said. He said that responding to the needs of China, India had allowed a one time exemption for the export of some items which had been restricted.

The MEA spokesperson also mentioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month, offering India's assistance to China in the "hour of need". Kumar also referred to India's decision to send medical relief on board a special flight to China and hoped that the Chinese authorities will give permission for the aircraft to go to the country.

"In a humanitarian gesture of medical relief, a gift reflecting the solidarity of the people of India with the people of China, is expected to be delivered to Wuhan by a special flight," he said. "We have also called upon the Chinese authorities to allow Indian citizens and those of our neighbouring countries to return by the same flight. We hope that they will give it positive consideration," Kumar said.

On Saturday, government sources said that China was "deliberately delaying" permission for the Indian Air Force plane to coronavirus-hit Wuhan to supply relief materials and bring back more Indians from the city. They said though flights from Japan, Ukraine and France were allowed to operate from Wuhan, Indian request was not heeded to so far.

Last week, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong urged India to review restrictions on trade and movement of people. Almost all Indian airlines have stopped flights to China while the government has cancelled all e-visas as well as normal visas issued to Chinese citizens.

India has already evacuated around 640 Indians from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, in two separate flights. According to estimates, over 100 Indians are still stuck in Wuhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA flex board falls on dais at Chidambaram event

A huge flex board came crashing down on a dais at an auditorium while Congress leader PChidambaram was addressing an anti-CAA meet here on Sunday. The board was hanging just behind those seated on thedais. Fortunately, no one was injured.Th...

Maha BJP chief will need 12 years to do PhD on me: Pawar

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil will need at least 12 years to do a PhD onme, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here on Sunday. The veteran politician was interacting with collegeyouths at a function organised by the Nationalist Congr...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England overpower Ireland to reignite Six Nations hopes

England roared back into the Six Nations mix with another comprehensive demolition of Ireland on Sunday as tries by George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie helped them to a 24-12 Twickenham victory in their best performance of the ye...

Trump Agra visit: Ticket counters at Taj to close at 11:30 am on Monday

Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials said on Sunday. According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Trump is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020