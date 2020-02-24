Left Menu
Ephedrine drug worth Rs 5 cr seized at Bengaluru airport

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 10:45 IST
Ephedrine drug worth Rs 5 cr seized at Bengaluru airport

Customs officials at the Bengaluru airport unearthed five kg of ephedrine drug worth Rs

5 crore that was being packed in wedding cards to be smuggled to Australia.

The officials noticed the pouches hidden between the layers of the cardboard of the wedding cards, according to a

statement. During preliminary scanning at Kempegowda

International Airport on Friday, the customs officials noticed concealment of some package and detailed examination revealed

there were 43 invitation cards. White crystalline powder was found in polythene

pouches, which was concealed between the hardboard layers of each side in each of the 43 cards, the statement said.

The export consignment was booked by a Madurai-based exporter and was meant to be smuggled to Australia, the

Customs department said. It also said Friday's incident was the second attempt

in the past three days to smuggle ephedrine from Bengaluru airport. Last Tuesday, five kg of the drug was seized at the

airport.

