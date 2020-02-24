Beniwal demands action against police in Nagaur Dalit torture case

Alleging that police did not take prompt action in the torture case of Dalits in Nagaur, Rashtriya Loktantrik party MLA Narayan Beniwal on Monday demanded in the Rajasthan Assembly that the government remove the Nagaur SP. The MLA also termed that atrocities on the Dalits as an inhuman act and not less than a gangrape.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Beniwal said the two Dalits were tortured on February 16, a video of the incident surfaced on February 18 and the police registered the case on February 19 under lenient sections. He alleged that the police tried to dilute the case and demanded the government remove the Nagaur SP and put him under awaiting posting orders (APO) status.

Leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said no strict action was taken against the accused. He alleged that police booked the accused under lenient sections and that the DG had to get another section added to the FIR later. The two Dalit men were brutally beaten and tortured on allegation of stealing money.

Seven persons have been arrested in this connection so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.