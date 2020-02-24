National cyber research, innovation centre opened in city

As part of efforts to fight cyber crime, a National Cyber Research and Innovation Centre

was inaugurated here by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday.

The centre of the Bureau of Police Research and Development would help the country effectively deal with cyber

crime by taking up research and training, the Minister told reporters.

It is a "critical element" of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre established by the Union government to

combat cyber crime in a coordinated and effective manner, officials said.

The centre would provide training besides offering research-based solutions to various problems that might be

faced in the course of an investigation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.