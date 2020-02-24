Illegal firearms factory busted in Muzaffarnagar

Police have busted an illegal firearms factory in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district and arrested one person, an officer said on Monday.

The weapon manufacturing unit was setup inside an abandoned house in Charthawal village, said Station House Officer Sube Singh.

Seven pistols, four musket guns, 23 bullets and 25 gun barrels were seized during the raid on the illegal factory on Sunday, the officer added.

