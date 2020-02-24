Odisha Police orders inquiry into self-immolation, death of

Odisha Police on Monday ordered a high-level probe into the death of a woman BJD

leader from Ganjam district, who had committed self-immolation in front of the office of Berhampur SP earlier this month.

The investigation order was issued by DGP Abhay, officials said.

IG police modernisation Rekha Lohani will conduct the inquiry into the death of Mikakshi Mishra, who succumbed to

burn injuries last week. Mishra had set herself ablaze on February 12 in

protest against the arrest of her son, one of the accused in a clash between two groups over a parking issue on January 28.

The 41-year-old executive body member of BJD's women wing had alleged that police arrested her son after

implicating him in a "false case", officials said. She had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and died at

a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on February 20.

