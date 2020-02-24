Left Menu
MeT forecasts rain in West Bengal till Thursday

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:06 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:59 IST
The MeT department on Monday forecast light to moderate rain in West Bengal for the next two to three days. A western disturbance that is moving towards West Bengal will cause a change in weather, leading to rainfall in several parts of the state, the MeT department said.

Kolkata is likely to experience rain from Monday night and it is expected to continue till Tuesday, the weatherman said. Most of the south Bengal districts are "very likely" to receive light to moderate rain for the next two days, it said. Rainfall is also likely to occur in the north Bengal districts till Thursday morning, the MeT department said. Mercury is expected to be two to four notches below normal on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

The minimum temperatures are likely to dip from Wednesday, the weatherman said. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to prevail over Gangetic West Bengal from February 26 to 28, it added.

