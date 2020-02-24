Night guard killed while trying to thwart burglary attempt

A night guard was allegedly killed by burglars early on Monday while he was trying to

thwart their attempt to loot a jewellery store in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

One person has been arrested so far in connection with the incident, a senior police officer said.

Around 2 am, a gang of around 15 burglars had tried to break open the lock at the store in Bhangar market, which,

when the night guard noticed, raised an alarm, he said. Along with a police constable and a village police

volunteer, the guard, Shahidul Mollah, tried to resist the burglary attempt, during which he was hit on the head with an

iron rod by one of the miscreants. The 65-year-old night guard died on the spot,

following which the miscreants fled, the senior officer said. One of them was arrested later in the day from North

24 Parganas, he said, adding that police were on the lookout for his accomplices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.