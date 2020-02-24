HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.30 pm

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 pm.

MDS1 TN-KILLING-NIA RAIDS SI killing case: NIA conducts raids in TN

Tuticorin (TN): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Monday conducted raids at various

places including in this district, in Tamil Nadu in connection with the killing of a special sub-inspector in Kanyakumari

last month, police said. MDS3 KL-CUSTOMS

2 Customs officers involved in gold smuggling cases in Kerala removed from service

Kochi (Kerala): Two Customs Preventive officers allegedly involved in gold- smuggling cases in Kerala were

removed from service, a top official said here. MES5 TL-CYBER CRIME CENTRE

National cyber research, innovation centre opened in city

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) As part of efforts to fight cyber crime, a National Cyber Research and Innovation Centre

was inaugurated here by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

