HIGHLIGHTS-SOUTH 5.30 pm

MDS1 TN-KILLING-NIA RAIDS SI killing case: NIA conducts raids in TN
Tuticorin (TN): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Monday conducted raids at various
places including in this district, in Tamil Nadu in connection with the killing of a special sub-inspector in Kanyakumari
last month, police said. MDS3 KL-CUSTOMS
2 Customs officers involved in gold smuggling cases in Kerala removed from service
Kochi (Kerala): Two Customs Preventive officers allegedly involved in gold- smuggling cases in Kerala were
removed from service, a top official said here. MES5 TL-CYBER CRIME CENTRE
National cyber research, innovation centre opened in city
Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) As part of efforts to fight cyber crime, a National Cyber Research and Innovation Centre
was inaugurated here by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.
