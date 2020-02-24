MHA allows shooters to keep more firearms, ammunition

The Union Home Ministry has amended the provisions of Arms Act to increase the number of firearms and ammunitions that can be kept by shooters for practice. "The Ministry of Home Affairs vide its notifications dated February 12, 2020, has amended the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959 and the Arms Rules, 2016 to increase the number of firearms that can be kept by the shooters and enhanced the quantity of ammunition fixed for their practice for the year," read an official statement issued by Home Ministry on Monday.

It said that shooting is an important Olympic sport in India and that Indian shooters have excelled in international competitions. "Keeping this in mind, the Ministry of Home Affairs, vide its notification issued under the Arms Act 1959, has made provisions to provide adequate firearms and ammunition to the shooters for their practice," it read.

"As per the new rules, now International medallists and renowned shooters are allowed to keep additional weapons up to a total of twelve under the exempted category, which earlier was seven," it added. While the junior target shooters and aspiring shooters are now allowed to possess two weapons, a cap which was earlier set on only one weapon, of any category in which the person is the junior target or aspiring shooter.

"If a shooter is renowned in one event, he can keep maximum eight (previously it was four), if a shooter is renowned in two events he can keep maximum ten (previously it was seven) and if a shooter is renowned in more than two events, he can keep maximum twelve (previously it was seven) firearms under exempted category," the statement read. These provisions shall facilitate shooters in practising with various types of firearms, said Home Ministry.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.