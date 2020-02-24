Sunni Waqf Board accepts five acres land for mosque in Ayodhya, to form trust to oversee construction
The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday accepted the five acres of land provided for construction of the mosque in Ayodhya. The Board also decided to form a trust to oversee the construction of the mosque.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Board's Chairman Zufar Faruqui. Apart from this, the trust will also construct a charitable hospital, public library and a centre showcasing the heritage of Indo-Islamic civilisation which will also serve as a research and study centre for the same, according to a press release by the board.
The appointment of members to the trust will be announced following its creation, the release added. The Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.
The apex court had further directed the government to allocate an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque to the Sunni Waqf Board. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
