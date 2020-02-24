Left Menu
Northeast Delhi clashes: Kejriwal appeals to people to maintain peace

After violence erupted in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has spoken to Lt Governor Anil Baijal who assured that more police personnel are being sent to the affected areas. A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas broke out again, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said violence by anyone will not be tolerated. "I just spoke to the LG. He has assured that more police forces are being sent. Violence will not be tolerated by anyone. I request people to maintain peace. No solution will come out of violence," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said,"The death of a head constable is very sad. He was also one of us. Please give up violence. Nobody benefits from violence. All problems will be solved peacefully, he said in another tweet. Violence was also reported in northeast Delhi's Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Baijal to restore law and order in the wake of the violence. "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

"I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic)," Kejriwal said in his earlier tweet. Baijal instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to maintain law and orde in the city.

"Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted. Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the violent crowd protesters.

Ratan Lal, a head constable attached to the office of ACP Gokalpuri was killed in the clash. Several police personnel, including DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma were injured while trying to quell the protestors.

