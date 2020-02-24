Entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and 4 other metro stations closed due to anti-CAA protest: DMRC

After violent clashes in the North-East district area of the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar on Monday evening citing security reasons. Trains will terminate at the Welcome metro station, DMRC said in a tweet.

The entry and exit at Jaffrabad metro station and Maujpur-Babarpur metro station were closed in the morning. DMRC has also closed exit and entry of Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar metro stations in the evening. Today is the second day that the entry and exit gates of the metro stations have been closed due to the anti-CAA protest here. Hundreds of women have been sitting on a protest near the Jaffrabad metro station since Saturday night in protest against the CAA and the NRC.

(ANI)

