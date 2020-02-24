Centre responsible for CAA clashes: Yechury
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday held the Centre responsible for the violence that has erupted in Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and appealed to all to maintain peace. His comments come after a Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the amended citizenship law broke out again in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.
"There is utmost need to maintain peace and calm. We appeal to everyone to not fall prey to rumours or incitements - Peace must be kept. The responsibility however, lies with the Union govt which has not made any attempt to address grievances of a large section of Indians," Yechury tweeted. PTI ASG HMB
