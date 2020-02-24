Man arrested for assaulting police official

Coimbatore, Feb 24 (PTI): A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting a sub-inspector

of police in Valparai in Coimbatore district. A case under four IPC sections including 323

(voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assaulting the public servant in execution of his duty) has been registered and the

man was arrested late Sunday and remanded to judicial custody. He had allegedly assaulted the SI following an

argument over registration of an intimidation case against him and his friend based on a complaint by a person in Valparai

with whom he had a dispute.

