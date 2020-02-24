Chalk piece writings like "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Tipu Sultan Shale" (Tipu Sultan

School) on the wall and door of a government school at a village in Hubballi in North Karnataka created a flutter on

Monday, with locals staging a protest against it. As teachers and students came to the school at Budarsingi

village on Monday morning, they noticed the chalk-piece writings following which the Head Teacher reported the matter

to police. Locals staged a protest, expressing their anger against

those involved and demanded their arrest. Senior police and government officials visited the school

and held discussions with teachers and village leaders, after which they dispersed.

Police have registered the complaint and are investigating the incident.

Recently, three students from Kashmir, studying at a private engineering college in Hubballi, were arrested on

sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on a messaging platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.