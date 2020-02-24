Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good Samaritan policeman fetches Madhyamik examinee''s admit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:52 IST
Good Samaritan policeman fetches Madhyamik examinee''s admit

A timely help by a Kolkata Police traffic sergeant ensured that a Madhyamik candidate

could write her Mathematics paper on Monday, police said. Madhyamik is the class 10 state board examination.

She was denied entry at the examination centre because she had left her admit card back home, the police said.

Suman Kurrey then approached Sergeant Chaitanya Mallick, who was on duty near the centre, and narrated her

situation to him. Her examination centre was at Jaiswal Vidyamandir for

Girls near Maniktala and her residence was at Sahitya Parisath Street near Khanna crossing, a police officer said.

Sergent Mallick then contacted the candidate's mother, went to her house, brought the admit card and handed it over

to Kurrey. The girl finally got her admit card in time and she

was able write her paper, the police officer said. "I will be indebted to him throughout my life. I wrote

my paper well and that was possible only because of him," Kurrey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'Several injured' as car rams carnival procession in central Germany: police

Several injured as car rams carnival procession in central Germany police...

Maha: Panel invalidates Solapur BJP MP''s caste certificate

The caste certificate of seer-turned-politician and Solapur BJP MP JaisiddeshwarShivacharya Mahaswamiji was declared invalid on Monday by a district caste validity committee which directed that a casebe filed against the parliamentarian. So...

Delhi violence: DMRC opens 4 stations, shuts 5 stations on Pink Line

The Delhi Metro on Monday opened four stations after they were closed for nearly an hour owing to a protest call given by students against the violence in northeast Delhi. Entry exit gates of Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat ...

Head constable's killing ploy to embarrass India: Lekhi

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said the death of a Delhi Police head constable in violence over the amended citizenship law was a ploy to embarrass India during US President Donald Trumps visit and likened it to the massacre of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020