Good Samaritan policeman fetches Madhyamik examinee''s admit

A timely help by a Kolkata Police traffic sergeant ensured that a Madhyamik candidate

could write her Mathematics paper on Monday, police said. Madhyamik is the class 10 state board examination.

She was denied entry at the examination centre because she had left her admit card back home, the police said.

Suman Kurrey then approached Sergeant Chaitanya Mallick, who was on duty near the centre, and narrated her

situation to him. Her examination centre was at Jaiswal Vidyamandir for

Girls near Maniktala and her residence was at Sahitya Parisath Street near Khanna crossing, a police officer said.

Sergent Mallick then contacted the candidate's mother, went to her house, brought the admit card and handed it over

to Kurrey. The girl finally got her admit card in time and she

was able write her paper, the police officer said. "I will be indebted to him throughout my life. I wrote

my paper well and that was possible only because of him," Kurrey said.

