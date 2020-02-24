Raj: Two injured in leopard attack in Jaipur district

Two persons were injured in a leopard attack in Jaipur district's Achrol area on Monday, a forest official said. The leopard strayed away from a forest in the Achrol range and entered a farm land in Rundal. It attacked two persons, injuring them, he said.

The animal was tranquillised and released into the forest, the official said. The injured have been hospitalised, he said.

