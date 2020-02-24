Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aus remains eager to keep door open for India to join RCEP in future: Aus trade minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:17 IST
Aus remains eager to keep door open for India to join RCEP in future: Aus trade minister

Australia remains eager to "keep the door" open for India to join RCEP in future, Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham said on Monday. Birmingham, who is leading a business delegation to India, said he met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday and held discussions with him on a range of issues, including India's decision to withdraw from Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

"We talked about the decision of India to not proceed with the RCEP at this point in time. Australia remains eager to keep the door open for India to join RCEP in future, should it wish, but we respect India's decisions and acknowledge that it is India's sovereign right. "If India decides not to stay with RCEP then we want to make sure our relations with India are as strong as possible and that is why we remain open to looking at where we got our negotiations in the RCEP umbrella and see if there is any scope to build upon," he added.

As many as 16 countries -- 10 nation bloc ASEAN and its six trading partners including India -- were negotiating the mega free-trade pact RCEP. After years of negotiations, India in November pulled out of the proposed RCEP over unresolved "core concerns" at a summit meeting of the participating countries in Bangkok.

The original RCEP was aiming to facilitate the creation of the biggest free-trade region in the world as the 16-nation grouping is home to 3.6 billion people, or nearly half the world's population. "We want to see India ideally in RCEP at some stage, we hope we keep that door open. In terms of bilateral discussions with India, we will continue that. We see we have made much progress in relation to RCEP discussion," he said.

Birmingham, who is on a four-day visit to India, said the strength of India-Australia strategic relationship is seen not only in areas such as security and strategic cooperation but also in terms of trade and investment ties. "We have seen doubling over of two-way trade as well as doubling of investment flows," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran. The virus has kill...

Priyanka Gandhi urges people to maintain peace in Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to Delhi residents and also Congress workers to maintain peace in the national capital. The capital witnessed violence for the full day today. Violence causes losses for the common pu...

All government and private schools to be shut on Tuesday in violence affected North East Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

All government and private schools to be shut on Tuesday in violence affected North East Delhi Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia....

Flag march in Delhi's Maujpur area after clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors

Stones, pieces of bricks and glass shards lay strewn on road and plumes of smoke billowed from houses, shops and vehicles which were torched by mobs in northeast Delhis Maujpur. Security personnel conducted flag marches to disperse the mobs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020