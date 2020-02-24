Rly man held by C''garh ACB for accepting bribe from colleague
A South East Central Railway (SECR) employee was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Corruption
Bureau (ACB) in Chhattisgarh's Durg district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said.
Office Superintendent S Bhattacharya posted at the office of Senior Section Engineer (Pathway) in Bhilai under
Raipur Railway Division was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from a trackman to clear his travel allowance bill and
to stall his transfer, Superintendent of Police (ACB) Manish Sharma said.
"Trackman Suresh (57) approached the Central Bureau of Investigation unit in Raipur claiming Bhattacharya was seeking
a bribe of Rs 25,000. The CBI forwarded the case to us and we laid a trap and arrested Bhattacharya from his office while
accepting the first installment of Rs 10,000," Sharma said. PTI TKP
