Delhi violence: DMRC opens 4 stations, shuts 5 stations on Pink Line

The Delhi Metro on Monday opened four stations after they were closed for nearly an hour owing to a protest call given by students against the violence in northeast Delhi. "Entry & exit gates of Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Janpath are open. Normal service has resumed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Earlier, the DMRC had tweeted that the four stations on the Yellow and Violet lines have been closed. The move came after the Jamia Coordination Committee, comprising students and alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia, asked students to assemble outside the new police headquarters on Jai Singh Road.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Metro had shut five metro stations on the Pink Line in wake of the clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters in the northeast region. "Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station," DMRC tweeted.

The stations of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur have been shut for over 24 hours. Clashes broke out between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured in the violence. Clashes were also reported in Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas of the city.

The DMRC had earlier shut down Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations due to the ongoing protests against the amended law. PTI SLB SRY

