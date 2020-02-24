Left Menu
Maha: Panel invalidates Solapur BJP MP''s caste certificate

  • PTI
  • |
  • Solapur
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:26 IST
The caste certificate of seer-turned-politician and Solapur BJP MP Jaisiddeshwar

Shivacharya Mahaswamiji was declared invalid on Monday by a district caste validity committee which directed that a case

be filed against the parliamentarian. Solapur seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC)

category. A copy of the order is with PTI.

A lawyer representing one of the persons who had complained to the committee about the seer's caste certificate

said he could now be disqualified as Lok Sabha MP. Swami had defeated senior Congressman and former Union

minister Sushilkumar Shinde in the 2019 LS polls by over 1.5 lakh votes.

One Pramod Gaikwad had complained to the validity committee that Swami, in his election affidavit, had mentioned

that he belonged to the 'Beda Jangam' community, part of the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Gaikwad had alleged that Swami was a Hindu Lingayat and sought a detailed probe into his caste certificate.

The three-member caste validity committee, led by Dnyaneshwar Sul, on Monday said Swami did not belong to the

Beda Jangam community and declared his certificate invalid and forged.

The committee asked the Akkalkot tehsildar to file a case against Swami in a magistrate court under provisions of

the Caste Certificate Act, 2000. Meanwhile, Swami's lawyer Santosh Navkar alleged the

committee was working under "pressure" from the complainant. "There is proof that wherever the vigilance squad went

to verify documents, people from the complainant's side were with them. We had objected to the reports filed by the

vigilance squad and had made applications to replace the squad but the committee did not take any cognisance," Navkar said.

He said the entire proceeding was carried out in a "hasty" manner and said they would approach the Bombay High

Court against the caste certificate invalidation order. Lawyer Sanjay Chavan representing the complainant said

Swami, after Monday's order, can be disqualified as Lok Sabha MP.

"We will approach the (Solapur) district collector and submit an application for further action," Chavan said.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran. The virus has kill...

Priyanka Gandhi urges people to maintain peace in Delhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to Delhi residents and also Congress workers to maintain peace in the national capital. The capital witnessed violence for the full day today. Violence causes losses for the common pu...

All government and private schools to be shut on Tuesday in violence affected North East Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

All government and private schools to be shut on Tuesday in violence affected North East Delhi Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia....

Flag march in Delhi's Maujpur area after clashes between pro and anti CAA protestors

Stones, pieces of bricks and glass shards lay strewn on road and plumes of smoke billowed from houses, shops and vehicles which were torched by mobs in northeast Delhis Maujpur. Security personnel conducted flag marches to disperse the mobs...
