Entry and exit at four more metro station closed
After violent clashes in the North-East district area of the city, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Janpath citing security reason.
Interchange facility will be open at Central Secretariat, DMRC said in a tweet.
Earlier today, the DMRC had closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave, and Shiv Vihar. (ANI)
