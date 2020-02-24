Meghalaya Assembly Budget session from March 13
The 10-day budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly will begin on March 13, officials said
on Monday. Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy will address the
House on the first day of the session. The budget will be presented on March 18, according to
Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons. He said there will be seven days of government
business and three days of private member's business. The budget will be passed on March 26.
