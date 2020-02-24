Meghalaya Assembly Budget session from March 13

The 10-day budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly will begin on March 13, officials said

on Monday. Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy will address the

House on the first day of the session. The budget will be presented on March 18, according to

Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons. He said there will be seven days of government

business and three days of private member's business. The budget will be passed on March 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

