'True friend' Modi 'living proof' that Indians can accomplish anything with hard work: Trump

  • PTI
  • Ahmedabad
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:11 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:07 IST
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise from his humble background as a "chai-wallah" (tea-seller) underscored the "limitless promise of the great nation", remarks which reflected the bonhomie shared by the two leaders. Everybody loves him, Trump said of Modi at the "Namaste Trump" event here, and then added that the prime minister is a very "tough" negotiator.

He began his speech by expressing his "profound gratitude to an exceptional leader, a great champion of India, a man who works night and day for his country, and a man I am proud to call my true friend, Prime Minister Modi". Referring to Modi's humble background as a tea-seller, Trump said the Indian prime minister has a "moving story of an incredible rise, and so does this entire nation".

"Your nation is doing so well. We are very, very proud of India," he added. "Prime Minister Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat. You are a living proof that with hard work and devotion Indians can accomplish anything, anything at all, anything they want," Trump said amid loud cheers from an estimated one lakh-strong audience at Motera stadium.

"The life of Prime Minister Modi underscores the limitless promise of this great nation. He started out by his father's side as a chai-wallah, as a tea-seller. When he was a young man he worked at a cafeteria in this city," the US president said and urged Modi to stand as he greeted his host. Describing Modi as a "tremendously successful leader" of the vast Indian republic, Trump referred to the BJP leader's "landslide victory like no other in the largest democratic election ever held anywhere on the face of the earth".

Trump told the boisterous audience that the United States welcomed "your great prime minister" at a giant football stadium in Texas five months ago. "Today, India welcomes us at the world's largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad," he added.

On his maiden visit to India as US president, Trump also invoked Swami Vivekananda, a revered spiritual leader who has often been described by Modi as an inspiration to him, and touched on the reach of India's popular culture. All over the planet people take great joy in 'bhangra' and watching Bollywood films like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay, he said and then also referred to cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Modi too was all praise for the US president. "What you have done for healthy and happy America is getting good results. What you are doing for children in society is admirable," Modi said.

