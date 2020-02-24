Left Menu
Kishan Reddy condemns violence in Delhi; says govt will take

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 03:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:37 IST
Condemning the violence in Delhi vis-a-vis the protests against the Citizenship Amendment

Act, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday asserted that the Centre would take tough measures to ensure law and order.

Anti-social elements indulged in violent incidents in Delhi, in the name of agitation to oppose the CAA, the

minister of state for Home told reporters here. The perpetrators of violent incidents did so, as part

of attempts to hurt the country's image, at a time when the US President is on a visit, he said.

A head constable and a civilian were killed and several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, including a

DCP, injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law again in northeast Delhi on Monday.

The Centre has not stopped anyone in the country from protesting, including at Shaheen Bagh, as people have a right

to protest peacefully in a democracy, he said. The Centre has worked with great patience, he said.

"They tried to thrust the word intolerance on us if we did anything," he said.

He asked the leaders of the Congress, the parties opposing CAA and the "Majlis party" (AIMIM) as to who will

take responsibility for the death of the head constable. These leaders have to say how far it is justified to

attempt to hurt the image of the country when the US President is on a visit, he said.

Condemning the violence in Delhi, he said the Centre has asked the Delhi police to conduct a comprehensive probe,

identify the culprits and take tough steps. Reddy also said police bandobast has been stepped up

in areas where violent incidents are happening and that additional forces have been deployed.

"There is a right to oppose when a law is made, but indulging in violent actions in the guise of opposing the

legislation, firing on policemen in Uttar Pradesh, burning assets, and blocking national highway for two months, it

should not be seen as our weakness. I warn that the Government of India will take tough

steps to check violence and to protect law and order," he said.

He also asked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to say for whom he is opposing the CAA.

He challenged the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the state, the parties and individuals to say if the amended

law hurt anyone among the 130 crore population in the country. PTI SJR

