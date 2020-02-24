Police fear fresh protest at Gateway of India, step up vigil

Police presence has been stepped up at the Gateway of India to thwart any attempt by people to

gather at the venue to protest against the violence in Delhi, an official said on Monday night.

According to the official, police personnel has been deployed in large numbers around the iconic monument, located

across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai, and barricades put up at nearby roads to restrict movement of

people and vehicles. The police moved to step up vigil at the Gateway of

India after circulation of messages on social media that called for people to gather at the spot for candlelight

protest against the Delhi violence, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) Pranay Ashok

said, "No gathering would be allowed at any location in the city except the designated place for protests, which is Azad

Maidan. All those who indulge in any unlawful gathering shall be arrested and offenses registered against them.

In early January, the Gateway of India was the site of a protest against the attack on JNU students by armed goons

and also over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the NRC-NPR project.

After a few days, the protesters called off their stir when they were shifted from the Gateway of India, a popular

tourist attraction, to Azad Maidan, around 3km away. However, many of these protesters are facing cases for

unlawful assembly. Clashes unfolded in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad on

Sunday and spiraled in nearby areas, including Bhajanpura, Chandbagh, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur where pro-and-anti-CAA

protests turned violent on Monday, leading to the death of four people, including a head constable, injuries to 50

others, according to officials.

