Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police fear fresh protest at Gateway of India, step up vigil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 23:33 IST
Police fear fresh protest at Gateway of India, step up vigil
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Police presence has been stepped up at the Gateway of India to thwart any attempt by people to

gather at the venue to protest against the violence in Delhi, an official said on Monday night.

According to the official, police personnel has been deployed in large numbers around the iconic monument, located

across the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai, and barricades put up at nearby roads to restrict movement of

people and vehicles. The police moved to step up vigil at the Gateway of

India after circulation of messages on social media that called for people to gather at the spot for candlelight

protest against the Delhi violence, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operation) Pranay Ashok

said, "No gathering would be allowed at any location in the city except the designated place for protests, which is Azad

Maidan. All those who indulge in any unlawful gathering shall be arrested and offenses registered against them.

In early January, the Gateway of India was the site of a protest against the attack on JNU students by armed goons

and also over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the NRC-NPR project.

After a few days, the protesters called off their stir when they were shifted from the Gateway of India, a popular

tourist attraction, to Azad Maidan, around 3km away. However, many of these protesters are facing cases for

unlawful assembly. Clashes unfolded in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad on

Sunday and spiraled in nearby areas, including Bhajanpura, Chandbagh, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur where pro-and-anti-CAA

protests turned violent on Monday, leading to the death of four people, including a head constable, injuries to 50

others, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: a day in the life of a teacher in Italy's coronavirus red zone

Primary school teacher Marzio Toniolo would usually spend his weekday mornings cycling to work and teaching children in the small, quiet northern Italian town of San Fiorano. Now, he is one of around 50,000 people whose lives are on hold af...

UPDATE 3-Trump administration weighs emergency funds to combat coronavirus

The Trump administration is considering asking lawmakers for emergency funding to ramp up its response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, a White House spokesman said on Monday without providing details. We need some funding here to make su...

Prez Trump was impressed after learning story of Taj: Tour guide

The architectural grandeur of 17th century Taj Mahal and the story of its construction by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan left US President Donald Trump impressed during his visit to the famed mausoleum on Monday, according to the guide who accom...

Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.

Saudi Aramco is launching the biggest shale gas development outside of the United States to boost domestic gas supply and end the burning of oil at its power generation plants, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser told Reuters on Monday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020