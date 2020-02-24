Left Menu
4 persons including policeman killed in Delhi violence

Four persons including three civilians and one Head Constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in the clashes that took place after protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a violent turn at various places in North-East District of Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Police personnel outside Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi on Monday where the injured are being treated. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Four persons including three civilians and one Head Constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in the clashes that took place after protests related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a violent turn at various places in North-East District of Delhi on Monday. The two civilians who were killed in the violence were identified as Shahid and Furkan while the identity of one person is not yet known. Furkan lost his life in clashes related to CAA in Bhajanpura.

At least, 10 cops were injured in the violence while the number of civilians who sustained injuries in the clashes is not yet known. Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal lost his life in similar clashes in Delhi's Gokulpuri. He was a native of Sikar, Rajasthan and had joined the Delhi Police as Constable in 1998. He was posted in the office of ACP, Gokulpuri.

According to police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma also sustained injuries in the clashes, which rocked parts of Gokulpuri area. Delhi Police said that the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at the police during violence in North-East Delhi has been identified as Shahrukh.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the violence that took place in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India. "Violence in North-East Delhi was orchestrated with an eye on US President Donald Trump's visit to India. I condemn it. A Head Constable also lost his life in the violence. The Government of India will never tolerate violence. We will take strict action against those responsible. Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation," Reddy told ANI in Hyderabad.

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has instructed the Commissioner of Police of Delhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and also asked the people to maintain peace. "Have instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-East district of Delhi, police said. (ANI)

