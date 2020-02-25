HM Amit Shah calls meet with Delhi LG, CM, leaders of political parties

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in Northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law left four people dead. Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of different political parties were invited for the meeting.

The home minister has convened a meeting to discuss the current situation in Delhi, a Home Ministry official said. The move came after the home minister reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital on Monday night as violence rocked Northeast Delhi.

A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday. Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.

