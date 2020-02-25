Left Menu
3 killed in road accident in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Three people have died in a road accident near Naugawan village under the Bhira police station limits here, police said on Tuesday. The victims were on their way to a marriage ceremony in neighbouring Aliyapur village late Monday night on a motorcycle when the accident took place, they said.

The badly damaged two-wheeler and the circumstances indicate that they were hit by a heavy vehicle, Bhira police station in-charge Pradip Singh told media persons. The deceased were identified as Rakesh (30) of Mudiya Hemsingh village, Veeru (45) of Akbarpur and Ranjit (30) of Jawaharpur village, he added.

