Two fire tenders damaged in Gokulpuri, bike set ablaze in Maujpur

Rioters damaged two fire tenders in Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi, fire officials said on Tuesday as violence continued unabated in the area.

An angry mob raising incendiary slogans also set on fire a bike in Maujpur, the epicentre of the clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in which seven people were killed and about 150 injured on Monday.

The trouble in Maujpur was witnessed by a PTI reporter.

