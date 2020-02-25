Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 people killed in riots, protests in past 6 months in UP: Yogi Adityanath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:02 IST
21 people killed in riots, protests in past 6 months in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Twenty-one people have been killed in riots and protests in Uttar Pradesh and over 400 policemen injured in stone pelting incidents over the past six months, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday. The CM was replying to a question in the state assembly by Samajwadi Party member Rakesh Pratap Singh who sought to know the number of deaths in riots, protests and sit-ins in past six months.

"In the past six months, 21 persons were killed in riots, protests, sit-ins in the state. "In incidents of stone pelting by protesters, 400 policemen were injured and 61 policemen sustained firearms injuries," the chief minister said in a written reply.

The 21 deaths apparently took place during the violence during the anti-CAA on around December 20 last year. But the question and the CM's reply did not mention this. The member also asked whether the government will give compensation to the family members of victims to which the CM said,"Ji nahi" (No)." PTI ABN PTI TDS

TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Britain advises travellers self isolate after north Italy trips

Britain said on Tuesday that people who had visited northern Italy should self isolate if they had any flu-like symptoms after Europes worst outbreak of coronavirus so far flared up in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.Those who have been ...

Transit retail to grow manifold by 2030 to $21.6 billion: Knight Frank India

The transit retail market in India is expected to grow from 2.2 billion dollars now to 21.6 billion dollars by 2030, according to a new study by international property consultancy Knight Frank India. While the retailing potential is best ta...

UPDATE 1-UAE suspends all flights with Iran over coronavirus outbreak

The United Arab Emirates has suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week due to the spread of the new coronavirus in the Islamic republic, state news agency WAM reported, citing a directive from the Gulf Arab states aviation ...

India, US committed to protecting their citizens from radical Islamic terrorism, says Trump

Asserting that the United States is working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that New Delhi and Washington are committed to protecting their citizens from radi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020