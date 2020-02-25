Monkeys on prowl, injure over a dozen people in Odisha''s

Over a dozen persons were injured following an attack by a troop of monkeys at a

village in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, officials said.

The monkeys also ravaged farmland at Badamangarajpur village in Derabish police station area, said an official.

Over 12 people, including two boys, were injured in the attack, he said, adding that the forest department has

been asked to drive away the monkeys. "People here are scared to go outdoors as the monkeys

are on a berserk. We are helpless. Neither the administration nor the forest department has paid any heed to our

grievances," alleged Artatrana Pradhan, a local.

