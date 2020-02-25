Left Menu
Development News Edition

No movie promoting violence, drugs will be allowed in Punjab: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:25 IST
No movie promoting violence, drugs will be allowed in Punjab: CM

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday assured the Punjab Assembly that his government would not allow any movie which promotes gangsterism, drugs and violence in the state. Responding to an issue raised by Congress MLA Gurkirat Singh Kotli during the Zero Hour on the third day of the budget session here, the chief minister said though the matter comes under the purview of the Censor Board, he would write to it with regard to movies which glorify violence.

The state government had imposed a ban on movie 'Shooter', which was based on the life and crimes of notorious gangster Sukha Kahlwan, saying it promotes "violence" and "heinous crimes". Sukha Kahlwan was shot dead by gangster Vicky Gounder and his accomplices on January 22, 2015, when he was being brought back to Patiala Jail after a court hearing in Jalandhar.

"It is the job of the Censor board. We will also write to the Censor board. If a film promotes gangsterism, drugs and violence, we will not allow it in Punjab. I can assure you," the chief minister said in the House. Responding to a question raised by ruling party legislator Parminder Singh Pinky on alleged involvement of a SAD leader in "anti-national” activities, Amarinder Singh assured a thorough probe into the matter.

Pinky had alleged that the SAD leader had links with Happy PhD, a Khalistan Liberation Force member, who was killed in Pakistan recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

HC to hear on Wednesday plea for FIR, arrest of persons involved in north-east Delhi violence

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said it would hear on Wednesday a plea seeking registration of an FIR and arrest of persons involved in the ongoing violence in north-east Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. The plea was mentioned bef...

Confident of reaching UEFA Championship League final, says Manchester City's Gundogan

Ahead of the clash against Real Madrid, Manchester Citys Ilkay Gundogan said that he is confident of his side making it to the UEFA Champions League final. But yeah, Im confident that we have all the opportunities to get to a Champions Leag...

DGCA ought not have certified airlines' action banning Kunal Kamra: HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said aviation regulator DGCA ought not to have certified action of the airlines, other than IndiGo, which imposed an indefinite flying ban without an inquiry on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly hec...

Punjab CM meets Behbal Kalan incident victims' kin, promises time-bound probe

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met the families of the victims of the Behbal Kalan incident and promised that a time-bound Special Task Force STF investigation into the case would be taken to its logical conclusion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020