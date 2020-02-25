Ten days on, no clue about missing father-son duo

A Mumbai-based hotelier and his six-year-old son have gone missing from the Nethravati bridge

here and a search of the river has not yielded any result, police said on Tuesday.

In a suspected case of suicide, Bantwal resident Gopalakrishna Rai, 52, and his son went missing from the

bridge in the early hours of February 16. The car in which they came was parked near the bridge

and a purported suicide note was found inside. Police said in the note, it was indicated that he was

committing suicide along with his son by jumping into the river.

Police conducted a search in the Nethravati river continuously for five days with the help of Fire and Rescue

personnel, Coast Guard, expert divers, local boats and swimmers which did not yield any result.

Rai, a native of Balthila in Bantwal here, had come to his hometown for attending a village ceremony with his wife

and son. The ceremony was in progress near Pavoorguthu in the

night when he left the place with his son. His wife, who was also there, had not accompanied them.

The woman lodged a complaint at Konaje police station after efforts to trace him failed.

