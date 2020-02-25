80 TMMK workers held for attempting to stage rail,road block

About 80 Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhakam workers were arrested on Tuesday when they

attempted to stage a rail roko at the railway station in nearby Tirupur protesting the violence in Delhi, police said.

Over 100 workers thronged near the station this afternoon raising slogans but police managed to prevent them

by erecting barricades. Later, some workers rushed to the post office and

attempted to stage a sit-in, but were prevented by police. The workers then marched towards the railway

overbridge and squatted on the road, disrupting traffic. As they refused to disperse, they were arrested,

sources said. Meanwhile, more than 2,000 people belonging to the

Muslim community, including from various organisations, continued their round the clock protest here for the seventh

day on Tuesday seeking repeal of the Act.PTI NVM BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.