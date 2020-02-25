AMU VC welcomes directions issued by court in connection with Dec 15 violence at campus

Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday welcomed the directions issued by the Allahabad High Court in connection with the campus violence and police action on December 15 last year. The court on Monday directed authorities to follow NHRC recommendations and pay compensation to the six students who were grievously hurt in police action during an anti-CAA protest on December 15.

It also asked them to act against the policemen who lathicharged students during an anti-CAA protest on December 15 last year. The directions were given to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the DGP, the CRPF DG, the VC and registrar of the AMU.

In a statement, the vice chancellor said, "We will fully cooperate with the directives of the Honourable High Court in letter and spirit. It is significant that the above directives are based on the report of the National Human Rights Commission." "We had offered all our cooperation to the members of the commission during their investigation and had provided them with all evidence, including the CCTV coverage. We had also handed over all such evidence directly to the chief justice of Allahabad High Court," he said.

Mansoor said he wants complete transparency in all the incidents of December 15 and that the administration has taken necessary steps to ensure full justice is meted out to those injured. "As directed by the Honourable High Court, we will also be shortly submitting our compliance report regarding the efforts taken by us to introduce confidence building measures and streamlining mechanism for better communication with the students fraternity," he said.

Replying to a question regarding the allegation made by the Aligarh district magistrate that some AMU students had instigated women to stage a dharna near the Kotwali on Sunday, the vice chancellor said, "We have not received any specific report from the police on this matter. If we receive any such complaints, we will take necessary action." On Sunday evening, violence broke out in Upper Kot locality when police tried to remove women squatting on Mohamed Ali Road near the Kotwali police station since Saturday morning. They were demanding the withdrawal of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

